A fire has broken out at a car wrecking yard near Government Road in Kurri Kurri.
Emergency services were called to SGS Parts Plus on Mitchell Avenue at about 2.20pm on Wednesday, June 21 following reports of smoke coming out of the wreckers.
Police and a gas response team Jemena attended along with about six Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews.
They arrived to find a car on a hoist was alight, but crews contained the blaze to the vehicle and there was no threat to the rest of the business or other buildings in the area.
The flames were extinguished about 3.30pm.
A FRNSW spokesperson earlier told the Newcastle Herald crews were battling the rapidly spreading flames with two lines of hose.
"There are a couple of fuel drums in proximity and the blaze started in the car wreckage yard but is spreading to a factory unit nearby," they said.
Earlier on Wednesday morning FRNSW crews were called to Callaghans College in Wallsend after a small fire broke out in the toilet block.
The blaze was contained at 11.55am and students were evacuated to the school oval for safety.
More to come.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.