ON ONE of the darkest and most difficult days the state has faced, brave emergency service and medical workers walked into a "war zone" and saved lives, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said.
Mr Park spoke in parliament on Wednesday on the condolence motion for the Hunter Valley Bus crash of June 11, paying tribute to health workers, emergency staff, and the victims of the tragedy.
He said he had spoken to one of the first paramedics on the scene, who made the haunting radio call for back-up, and other first responders.
"I spoke to a number of frontline paramedics in very, very challenging conversations" Mr Park told parliament.
"Despite the scale of this incident, the integration and coordination of emergency services that night, in the early hours of the morning, I think should be heralded."
Mr Park said he hoped an inquiry into the bus crash on Wine Country Drive at Greta would focus on what these brave men and women did.
"That was so incredible, and has without a doubt saved lives, and allowed people to go home from hospital," he said.
The bus was carrying guests back to Singleton after the Wandin Estate wedding of Madeleine Edsell and Mitchell Gaffney when it crashed onto its side, killing 10 people and injuring 25 others.
On Wednesday, seven people remained in hospital, Mr Park said.
"I ... also want to acknowledge the incredible work of our hospital staff," he told parliament.
"They worked incredibly hard, particularly in those first few hours, the casualties were great, the extent of trauma was even more significant.
"I'm very, very proud of every single one of them."
Mr Park said he had had difficult conversations with the family of Rebecca Mullen, a doctor working for Hunter New England Health.
"I want to say that every single one of those people who have been impacted by this, please reach out," he said.
"Whether you're a frontline responder, whether you're a family member, whether you're a person in the community who knew someone, seek that help, because this is a burden that is very big, but you can't carry on your own."
Mr Park paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the crash, and their families, as well as those who were injured.
He said the "show of leadership" in the aftermath of the crash, including from local MPs, ministers, and NSW Premier Chris Minns, was testament to them all as individuals.
IN THE NEWS:
