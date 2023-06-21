Newcastle hospitality venues have offered work to Burwood Inn staff after the Merewether pub went up in flames on June 20.
Burwood Inn publican Tony Dart was emotional speaking about the kindness of neighbouring venues, locals and emergency services who responded to the fire, which broke out in the kitchen just before 10am and forced 15 people to flee the building.
"Our thanks go out to the firies and the ambos who were fantastic," he said.
"They kept us informed of everything that was going on, checked out all the staff and everything and just made sure that everyone was okay, gave us warm blankets.
"There's been an outpouring from the community of support, which has been fantastic.
"My phone and car keys were sitting on the table in the restaurant, so I had to go and get a new phone this morning and I'm getting all these messages from people.
"I could put a call out now and have 50 people at the pub inside an hour if we had to remove rubbish and stuff like that. That's just the outstanding support that the community gives us.
"It's a locals pub there, and they're the guys that have offered help.
"It's fully insured, but it's still devastating for so many people that drink there four or five days a week, eat there a couple times a week.
"They're all grieving too because they don't have a pub."
The pub is a long-term major sponsor of the Merewether Greens rugby union club, and is a popular watering hole for players and club officials.
Former Greens captain and current player Bill Dunn said he was shocked to hear the news, which was soon followed by worry for the owners and staff.
"I'm devastated for them," he said. "We're there a fair bit - both summer and winter. We've celebrated grand final wins, grand final losses, new players, new coaches - all sorts of stuff there.
"Everybody in there pretty much knows everyone."
The rugby season runs until August, meaning players won't have their usual post-game venue to enjoy for a while.
"It will definitely be weird," Dunn said. "It will feel a little bit empty I think."
Greens president Luke Tresidder said the club was looking at ways to assist the owners after the event.
Mr Dart said assessors would now come in to evaluate the damage, but had no idea how long it would take before the pub could get back up and running.
"That will be a process," he said. "I have absolutely no time frame on that."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
