Hunter-based senator Ross Cadell expresses frustration at not being able to deliver positive change

By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 21 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Rookie Hunter-based senator Ross Cadell has told the Senate that he is seeing a psychologist to help him deal with frustrations related to life in politics and his inability to deliver positive change for Australia.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

