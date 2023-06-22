Newcastle Herald
Piper Butcher heading to the studio to record new single Lover's Lane after Australian Idol run

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
June 22 2023 - 10:00am
Piper Butcher says the biggest lesson she learnt from Australian Idol was that she's a songwriter at heart. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Piper Butcher says the biggest lesson she learnt from Australian Idol was that she's a songwriter at heart. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

PIPER Butcher jokes appearing on Australian Idol earlier this year has done wonders for her public profile.

