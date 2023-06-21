A 24-year-old woman was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash near Buladelah on Wednesday morning.
Officers attached to Manning-Great Lakes Police District responded to the crash at The Lakes Way, Bungwahl at about 11.25 am where they located the vehicle on its side with three occupants trapped inside.
Emergency services worked to release the 24-year-old woman, a 44-year-old and a two year-old girl from the vehicle.
The 24-year-old woman sustained shoulder, arm and pelvis injuries and was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
The toddler and older woman were taken to John Hunter Hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition.
The road remains closed in both directions.
A crime scene was established, with the Crash Investigation Unit investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.