Woman, 24, airlifted in serious condition after crash at The Lakes Way

Alanna Tomazin
Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
The 24 year-old woman was flown to John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Helicopter.
The 24 year-old woman was flown to John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Helicopter. Picture supplied

A 24-year-old woman was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash near Buladelah on Wednesday morning.

