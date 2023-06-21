Seven Days in League: Tiger earns his stripes

THIS so-called blood feud between Knights legends Andrew and Matthew Johns seems to be escalating quickly.
The Eighth Immortal and his elder sibling have apparently fallen out after a recent disagreement on live radio, and now it seems that brotherly love could turn to brotherly shove.
"I've just heard through the grapevine that basically he's said to people that next time he sees me, he's going to take my head off," Matty says.
"Well, I just hope he's learned to fight as opposed to the last time we had a little going over. No, I haven't heard from him."
Matty is presumably referring to the well-documented occasion when they came to blows in a Darby Street pub many years ago.
As Joey recalled in his autobiography: "The next thing he was punching the buggery out of me, which was much deserved.
"The boys put me in a taxi and sent me home; my shirt was covered in blood and half ripped off me as I slept off another kick in the arse."
If that's not enough evidence that perhaps Joey should consider alternative methods of conflict resolution, maybe he should cast his mind back to his State of Origin stoush with Jamie Goddard, which ended in a TKO for the Queensland hooker.
I NOTE with interest a story in the Sydney Morning Herald that claims "Bazball" is bringing out the best in recalled NSW halfback Mitchell Moses. It's got nothing to do with cricket, however, instead referring to the impact Parramatta assistant coach Trent "Baz" Barrett is having as a mentor for Moses.
Nonetheless, given the Eels haven't won a premiership since the days of black-and-white TV, I reckon it's a good omen on the eve of the first Ashes Test against the Bazball Poms at Edgbaston.
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien provides an interesting take after his team suffer a costly 18-16 loss at home to the Roosters: "We came up against a team that's sick of losing, obviously."
I guess that's the trouble with the Chooks. They're pretty inexperienced at this losing caper and can't seem to get their heads around it.
The Knights, on the other hand, have been doing it for a couple of decades now, so they've got the whole routine pretty well down-pat.
In the later game at Campbelltown, Tigers prop Alex Twal gives plodders from all walks of life cause to celebrate when he scores the first try of his 116-game NRL career.
After seven seasons in first grade, big Alex can finally look forward to a Mad Monday without having to do the traditional nudie run.
It reminds me of when Ben Cross was at the Knights. Crossy spent three seasons in Newcastle and never once crossed the stripe. But they reckon when the other non-scorers started kitting off for the annual Mad Monday sprint, big Ben refused point-blank to join them.
"Who's going to make me?" he would ask, rather menacingly. By all accounts, nobody was game.
NEWS breaks that the Roosters have released controversial prop Matt Lodge, who is now looking for a new club.
By my count, as well as the Chooks, Lodge has spent time with the Panthers, Melbourne, Tigers, Broncos and Warriors. He's now being linked to the Doggies. Given he's only 28, I reckon Lodge could yet create history by becoming the first man to play for every NRL club.
Alternatively, if he wants to explore a new career path, I can't help thinking he would have a bright future as a nightclub bouncer.
DISGRUNTLED skipper Ben Hunt requests a release from the Dragons after deciding not even a $1 million-a-year contract is enough incentive to stick around.
Where on earth could he end up next?
Well, surprise, surprise, the Queensland Origin utility might be Bondi bound, according to NRL 360's James Hooper.
"The left-field surprise contender that emerged today is the Sydney Roosters," Hooper declares.
It just shows what smart operators the Roosters are.
While so many of their rivals face a constant battle to manage their salary caps, the Chooks always keep a few dollars stashed away for a rainy day.
A LETTER from a reader on the Herald's opinions page catches my attention, when she argues winger Greg Marzhew should not have been dropped after missing the team bus and flight home from Brisbane.
"I'm really struggling to understand why he should be stood down from playing," she states.
"Who is hurt or disciplined the most with that action?
"At the moment it feels like it's me and all the other passionate fans who turned up on Saturday to see another close game. Who knows if the result would have been different if Marzhew was there?"
I get where she's coming from, but the history of rugby league suggests that if you spare the rod, you spoil the man-child.
Turn a blind eye to one bloke going AWOL, and you're just inviting anarchy.
THERE'S only one thing better than beating the Poms in the Ashes in England. And that's towelling up those dirty, rotten Cane Toads on their own dungheap.
Go the Blues. Do it for Freddy.
