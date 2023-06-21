Newcastle Herald
Seven Days in League: Tiger earns his stripes

By Robert Dillon
June 22 2023 - 6:00am
Wests Tigers players congratulate Alex Twal after scoring his first-ever try to avoid the traditional nudie run on Mad Monday. Picture by Brett Hemmings, Getty Images
THURSDAY

THIS so-called blood feud between Knights legends Andrew and Matthew Johns seems to be escalating quickly.

