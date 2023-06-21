A two-storey house engulfed in flames in Nelson Bay will be monitored overnight.
Fire Rescue NSW Newcastle and RFS crews from Port Stephens were called to the home on Galoola Drive in Nelson Bay, after 11 emergency calls on Wednesday at about 2.30pm.
Flames were too fierce for firefighters to enter inside the property however there were no reports of persons inside.
FRNSW crews worked in defensive mode, with concern for nearby properties and prevented the threat.
They also cooled a gas cylinder on one side of the house and isolated the power to prevent injury.
A FRNSW spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald the blaze was under control and crews still had six lines of hose containing the fire around 6pm on June 21.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.