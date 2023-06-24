Newcastle Rugby League continues this weekend with round 13.
Maitland host Cessnock in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, just three points separating them on the competition ladder.
The Pickers are the defending premiers, current leaders and unbeaten at Maitland Sportsground in six outings this season.
The Goannas arrive on the back of a bye, draw and two losses, having opened their campaign with seven straight wins.
Cessnock are the only side to defeat Maitland in 2023, prevailing 20-12 in round six.
BarTV Sports coverage starts at 3pm.
