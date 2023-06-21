Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Queensland thrash NSW to clinch State of Origin series

Updated June 21 2023 - 10:12pm, first published 10:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland celebrate their State of Origin series-clinching victory. Picture by Getty Images
Queensland celebrate their State of Origin series-clinching victory. Picture by Getty Images

QUEENSLAND have retained their State of Origin title after thrashing NSW 32-6 in game two at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.