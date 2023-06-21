Queensland thrash NSW to clinch State of Origin series

QUEENSLAND have retained their State of Origin title after thrashing NSW 32-6 in game two at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.
After winning the series opener 26-18 in Adelaide, the Maroons now get a shot at becoming the eighth team to complete a clean sweep when the two teams meet again for game three in Sydney on July 12.
The Blues, who lost centre Tom Trbojevic to a torn pectoral muscle in the opening minutes, were blown away before a typically parochial Queensland crowd of 52,433.
The defeat is likely to cost NSW coach Brad Fittler his job.
Queensland led 10-0 at half-time and increased that lead to 2-0 before the Blues posted their first points, scored by Damien Cook, playing as a stopgap centre after Trbojevic was injured.
Maroons centre Valentine Holmes scored 16 points, from two tries and four goals.
The match ended in controversy when NSW five-eighth Jarome Luai and Queensland fullback Reece Walsh were both sent off for head-butting.
Blues winger Josh Addo-Carr was also sin-binned for attempting to throw a punch in the same melee.
