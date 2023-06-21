TWO climate activists have blockaded Newcastle's coal port after jumping on top of a stopped train and locking themselves onto it at Singleton.
It's the fourth Blockade Australia action to disrupt the port this week.
The pair, 64-year-old Kalpa Goldflam and 16-year-old Ayla have stopped a train over a bridge crossing the Hunter River brandishing a banner that reads, 'Australia: Fuelling the Climate Crisis Since 1788'.
"I take this action today on Wonnarua Country as an act of civil resistance," Kalpa said in a statement.
"As I write this, our world as we know it is continuing to hurtle towards ecological and climate collapse.
"The system that is called Australia - the industries, governments and organisations are all complicit in maintaining economic growth, despite the certain increasing death of more and more people, animals and ecosystems this priority ensures."
NSW Police have confirmed an operation is underway in response to the unauthorised protest at Singleton.
A spokesman said emergency services were called to Rose Point Road at Singleton about 6am on reports two people had climbed on top of a train carriage at Singleton Railway Station.
"Officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District are in attendance, with assistance from Police Rescue," he said.
"Further information will be provided when available."
Premier Chris Minns has reportedly sought a meeting with Facebook's parent company Meta to stop the live-stream broadcast of unauthorised protests on social media.
The 64-year-old said she climbed onto the train headed towards Newcastle's coal port to protest the system's "inability to care about the survival of any form of life on the planet".
Trains between Maitland and Scone have reportedly stopped running as a result of the action.
A 22-year-old was charged after she allegedly glued her hands to a lock and dangled over the rail line at Kooragang on Monday morning.
On Wednesday, a teenager faced Newcastle Local Court after she allegedly glued herself to a coal loader at the Port of Newcastle.
Both were granted bail, with a magistrate telling the court the teenager's actions put others at serious risk.
Police were also called to Branxton Railway Station on Wednesday on reports a 22-year-old man had allegedly suspended himself over the railway tracks.
In a statement, 16-year-old Ayla said she was upset to be growing up in a time where species are "going extinct daily".
"We need to empower communities to care for those in need and for the land they live on," she said.
"We can't do that under the current system.
"The system teaches us that we must sit by while injustice occurs. I am taking action today because we must resist that lie."
The protests are part of a coordinated mobilisation, which Blockade Australia said is in response to the country's facilitation of the climate and ecological crisis.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
