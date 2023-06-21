DETECTIVES have charged another man as part of an investigation into a shooting on a quiet suburban street at Gateshead.
A 23-year-old man faced Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday where he was formally denied bail.
Emergency services were called to a home on Flame Street at Gateshead after reports shots had been fired, injuring a man just after 4am on May 18.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers and NSW Ambulance paramedics found a 41-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
Strike Force Rathmell was established to investigate the crime scene, led by Lake Macquarie detectives.
Three men aged 38, 23 and 21, as well as a 45-year-old woman have been charged and remain before the courts.
On Wednesday, a further 23-year-old man was arrested at Newcastle Police Station.
Officers searched a home on Paper Street at Gateshead where investigators seized a firearm for forensic examination.
The 23-year-old has been charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; attempting a special break and enter and commit serious indictable offence inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of an unauthorised firearm.
Police were told the Flame Street resident and his family were asleep at home when they were woken by two loud noises. He was injured when a projectile flew through the front window.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene and took him to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
The 23-year-old will face court again in August as investigations under Strike Force Rathmell continue.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
