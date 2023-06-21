Newcastle Herald
Gateshead Flame Street shooting: police charge fifth person

Madeline Link
Updated June 22 2023 - 8:27am, first published 8:20am
DETECTIVES have charged another man as part of an investigation into a shooting on a quiet suburban street at Gateshead.

