Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Breaking

Gas leak near Broadmeadow tennis courts: Hunter School of Performing Arts has been closed

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated June 22 2023 - 10:03am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Fire and Rescue were alerted to a strong smell of gas near the Broadmeadow tennis courts at 8.22am. Picture by Simone De Peak
NSW Fire and Rescue were alerted to a strong smell of gas near the Broadmeadow tennis courts at 8.22am. Picture by Simone De Peak

A GAS leak at Broadmeadow is under investigation as students from the local high school have been evacuated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.