A GAS leak at Broadmeadow is under investigation as students from the local high school have been evacuated.
NSW Fire and Rescue were alerted to a strong smell of gas near the Broadmeadow tennis courts at 8.22am.
Crews arrived on scene shortly after the call came in and confirmed the gas leak was coming from the tennis courts or a neighbouring lot.
Businesses and residents in the area have been notified and it is understood the nearby Hunter School of Performing Arts has been closed as a precaution. Students have been evacuated to McDonald Jones Stadium.
NSW Fire and Rescue were expected to remain on scene for some time as the origin of the leak is investigated.
More details will be released as they become available.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
