UPDATED
FIRE fighters have left the scene of a "mystery" gas leak after being called to the site near Broadmeadow tennis courts at 8.22am on Thursday.
A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue told the Newcastle Herald crews arrived on scene to a strong smell of gas but were unable to locate a leak.
The gas company will continue to monitor for leaks over the next few days.
The Hunter School of Performing Arts was closed as a precaution and all students were evacuated to the nearby basketball stadium.
Principal Darren Ponman issued a note to parents on Thursday afternoon advising them that the school would "not be operating".
"Students and staff remain safe at the Broadmeadow basketball stadium with food, water and facilities, but please feel free to collect your children if you are able to do so," the statement said.
"Remaining students will continue to be supervised until the end of the school day, when normal transport arrangements will apply.
"At this point the source of the leak is still to be confirmed, but investigations showed a minor issue at the school which means it is best to continue our precautions and not return to the site. We understand the school will operate as normal tomorrow."
EARLIER
A gas leak at Broadmeadow is under investigation as students from the local high school have been evacuated.
The Newcastle Herald understands NSW Fire and Rescue are working with the gas provider to test gas piping in the area. No major leak has been found at 11:15am.
Crews arrived on scene shortly after the call came in and confirmed the gas leak was coming from the tennis courts or a neighbouring lot.
Businesses and residents in the area have been notified and it is understood the nearby Hunter School of Performing Arts has been closed as a precaution. Students have been evacuated to the basketball stadium.
NSW Fire and Rescue were expected to remain on scene for some time as the origin of the leak is investigated.
More details will be released as they become available.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.