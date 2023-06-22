JAKE GOODWIN arrived in Newcastle in 2022. He won't leave until the end of 2024.
The West Wyalong product has already re-signed with the Rosellas for next year as the boys from Harker Oval look to keep their 2023 campaign alive.
Eighth on the ladder and five points outside the top five, Western Suburbs face an uphill battle to qualify for this year's Newcastle Rugby League finals series.
However, with six rounds remaining in the regular season, the 28-year-old prop says "anything's possible".
"We've lost a few games that hurt us pretty bad, but if we start winning and start clicking then anything's possible," Goodwin told the Newcastle Herald.
"It comes down to just winning games I guess, which is easier said than done at times."
Wests, with a 3-1-6 record so far this season, host Lakes on Sunday before a tough run home which includes two meetings with last year's grand finalists Macquarie (sixth) plus clashes against Souths (third) and Wyong (fourth).
A plumber by trade, Goodwin says he now feels more up to speed in Newcastle Rugby League competition with a year "under my belt".
"I probably didn't meet the standard last year but one year under my belt made me realise where I need to be in this sort of competition," he said.
"Especially in comparison to the footy I just came from, worlds ahead of that. I had to sort of play like I was in Sydney, a similar high standard."
Rugby league was always the Goodwin family's sport of choice.
Jake's father Matt played a combined 154 NRL games for Penrith (120), Parramatta (27) and South Sydney (7) between 1983 and 1992.
The youngest of three brothers, his eldest sibling Lou won reality television series NRL Rookie in 2016 before joining Canberra the following year.
Sons all banded together in the Riverina region in 2019, the trio lining up next to each other for junior club West Wyalong Mallee Men.
Captain-coach Jake described it as a "special" experience despite falling one short of making the group 20 decider.
Previously he attended Red Bend Catholic College in Forbes, followed by a collective five years playing under 20s with Cronulla and NSW Cup at Mounties.
Jake's also enjoyed stints with Cootamundra (2018) and Junee (2020), arriving at Wests after his last season at home.
"I probably just wanted to get out of West Wyalong, a lifestyle change," Goodwin said.
LADDER: Maitland 22; Cessnock 19; Souths, Wyong 18; The Entrance 16; Macquarie, Central 12; Wests 11; Lakes 10; Northern Hawks 6; Kurri Kurri 2.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.