The Entrance, Kurri Kurri in holding pattern for 2024 coaches

JAMY Forbes continues to weigh up whether or not he'll coach The Entrance again next season while Kurri Kurri president Shaun Collingwood says there's already been interest in the Bulldogs job for 2024.
Forbes reckons a third straight term at the Tigers isn't out of the question, alongside assistant Ben O'Connell, but feels the main focus remains on the club's current Newcastle Rugby League campaign.
Central Coast-based Entrance have advertised for all coaching positions next year with applications closing on July 19.
"They do that [advertise] every year, ever since I've been coaching there they've done that," Forbes told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday.
"We [Ben and I] haven't made up our mind yet, whether we're going to apply or not. We're just trying to get through this year ... but the CEO asked us about it last week so they'll want an answer soon."
The Entrance, who entered Newcastle RL ranks for the first time in 2021, sit outright fifth on the competition ladder with six rounds left in the regular season.
Sunday's visit to meet equal-sixth Central at St John Oval shapes as a "big game", with only four points separating them in the race towards finals.
"They [Central] have basically got to win every game so we're under no illusions," Forbes said.
The Entrance have now lost Sione Tonga (broken hand) to a season-ending casualty ward already occupied by fellow playmakers Will Pearsall (knee) and Jack Burraston (knee). Adam McInnes (broken jaw) shapes as a potential halves replacement if he returns this weekend. Tigers pivot Haydan Ritchie only debuted this month.
"We've had a couple of applications for the first grade job, but I'm not privy to say who at this stage. I'm hoping by the end of the month we'll be able to say who it is," Collingwood told the Newcastle Herald.
Elsewhere and Lakes mentor Ian Bourke was recently leaning towards accepting a contract extension for 2024, telling the Newcastle Herald he'd "more than likely go one more year".
Last week Wyong's Mitch Williams and Northern Hawks' Brad Tighe expressed a desire to stay but both hadn't yet put pen to paper.
The likes of Cessnock's Harry Siejka (end of 2026), Souths' Andrew Ryan (2025), Wests' Rick Stone (2024), Macquarie's Matt Roach (2024) and Maitland's Matt Lantry (2024) continue in longer-term coaching deals.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
