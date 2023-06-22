CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka says "people don't remember who won the minor premiership" as the Goannas prepare to visit Maitland for Saturday's top-of-the-table clash.
Three points separate the Coalfields clubs on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder - Maitland leading on 22 and Cessnock next best on 19 - with six rounds remaining in the regular season.
Despite how much bearing this result may have on who ultimately finishes first, Siejka only wants to worry about the major prize on offer at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 2.
"To be honest the minor premiership isn't really something we've spoken about," Siejka told Australian Community Media.
"We just want to be in a good position come semi-finals to have a decent crack at the end of the year.
"They are nice trophies but people don't remember who won the minor premiership, they remember grand finals.
"That's what we're trying to do - be competitive and be there on grand final day."
Cessnock are the only side to beat 2021-2022 minor premiers Maitland this year, winning 20-12 in round six.
Siejka says last weekend's bye provided Cessnock with a timely "freshen up", having dropped five points in their last three outings (draw, two losses). Harry O'Brien (spleen) has been named to return at fullback.
Meanwhile, former Goannas forward and Greek international Robert Tuliatu has signed for French club Sporting Olympique Avignon XIII. He will finish his time at Newcastle Thunder before joining the Elite One Championship in 2024.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.