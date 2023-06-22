Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka focuses on major goals before top-of-the-table clash with Maitland

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated June 23 2023 - 9:29am, first published June 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Cessnock's Brayden Musgrove playing against Souths earlier this month. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Cessnock's Brayden Musgrove playing against Souths earlier this month. Picture by Peter Lorimer

CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka says "people don't remember who won the minor premiership" as the Goannas prepare to visit Maitland for Saturday's top-of-the-table clash.

