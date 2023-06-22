I WOKE at 4.25am Wednesday to hear Jim Maxwell call the dismissal of Usman Khwaja. From then on I listened intently until the end of the game. Not once did any commentator say how many runs Usman scored. Have the commentators lost the art of providing relevant details? Another problem is the background noise created by the extremely loud Birmingham crowd. It was almost impossible to hear the commentators. Perhaps it's time for filtering devices to omit unwelcome noise. Then there is the way games are now reported in print. The art of producing a table showing who scored what, how they were dismissed and other relevant details seems to have gone by the wayside. Let's go back to the tried and tested method of recording cricket games.