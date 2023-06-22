Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes June 23 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 23 2023 - 4:30am
A coal protest in April. Police have arrested several other protesters this week in the Hunter over a span of days. Picture by Peter Lorimer
IN my opinion, some of these coal protesters, whom people risk their lives to get down (I was recently one of those rescuers), need to realise that what they achieve is to irritate the general population, and not delay the loading of ships.

