Cambridge Hotel played integral role in taking Silverchair and Screaming Jets' music to the world

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 23 2023 - 5:30am
Chris Joannou, left, and his former Silverchair bandmates Daniel Johns and Ben Gillies, played at the Cambridge Hotel twice during the Frogstomp era. Picture by Darren Pateman
Chris Joannou, left, and his former Silverchair bandmates Daniel Johns and Ben Gillies, played at the Cambridge Hotel twice during the Frogstomp era. Picture by Darren Pateman

MEMBERS of Newcastle's two most iconic rock bands, Silverchair and The Screaming Jets, have expressed their sadness about the impending closure of the Cambridge Hotel.

