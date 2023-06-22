Newcastle Herald
Olympic boss Joel Griffiths outed five games for 'terrorist' slur

June 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Joel Griffiths. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths will miss five matches after Northern NSW Football suspended him for calling Broadmeadow's Uruguayan keeper Cesar Serpa "a f---ing terrorist" after their June 4 NPL men's game.

