A COMMANDING home on The Esplanade in Speers Point has hit the market for the first time.
The property, which sits on an elevated position overlooking Lake Macquarie at 380 The Esplanade, is scheduled to go to auction on July 20.
Listing agent Paul Campbell from LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie Toronto anticipated the five-bedroom home to fetch around $4 million.
"I would expect it to be around $4 million but it is very hard to predict," Mr Campbell said.
Significant recent sales in the surrounding area include the ultra-modern mansion at 334 The Esplanade, Speers Point which sold for a record-breaking $10 million in November.
In May, the auction of a newly-built luxury home at 27 Chelston Street, Warners Bay broke the suburb record after it sold for $4.3 million.
Mr Campbell described the property as a landmark in Lake Macquarie given its large block of 1509 square metres, the home's all-white facade and the towering palm trees at the entrance of the driveway.
"It is a home that stands out," Mr Campbell said.
"You just mention 'the white house on the corner along The Esplanade' and everyone you talk to says, 'Yes, I know that house, I know the one'.
"It is an exceptional property, an outstanding size block and the design has stood up very well since it was built.
"That's what makes it special."
The home was built 28 years ago by Paul and Gail Nightingale who bought the vacant block to build their dream home.
The couple are the creators and former owners of the educational publishing house, Nightingale Press.
In the 1990s, they established Hunter Valley winery, Nightingale Wines, which they sold nine years ago.
Spanning five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an internal self-contained flat, Mrs Nightingale said the inspiration for the home was taken from a property in Sydney that appeared on the front cover of Luxury Living magazine.
"We contacted the lady that did the design of that house and gave her the brief to design this house on this block so that we could see the lake from most vantage points," she said.
"Her designs were pretty unique and forward-thinking of that time."
"Ironically, this house was on the front cover of Luxury Living when it was complete."
The home includes a three-car garage, multiple living areas, a chef's kitchen, a bar and a resort-style outdoor entertainment area with an 11-metre swimming pool.
An abundance of windows captures vast views across the lake.
Mrs Nightingale said the house had played host to many gatherings over the years including birthdays, engagement parties and a wedding.
The couple is selling to downsize and move across the lake into an apartment.
"It's mixed emotions but it's the end of an era and this house will go to someone who will love it as much as we do," she said.
The house is open for inspection on Saturday, June 24 at 11am.
Source: CoreLogic
