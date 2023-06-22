Newcastle Herald
NSW premier says no evidence anything being held back following Cooma woman's death after taser

By Luke Costin
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:14am
Chris Minns.

NSW premier Chris Minns says there's no evidence police are holding back any other information from the public on the tasering of a 95-year-old woman, following claims of a cover-up.

