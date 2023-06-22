Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Tom Ison in running for feature double at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Ison in running for feature double at Newcastle
Tom Ison in running for feature double at Newcastle

Fresh from a winning treble at home on Thursday, Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison has strong claims for a feature double at Newcastle on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.