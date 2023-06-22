Tom Ison in running for feature double at Newcastle

Fresh from a winning treble at home on Thursday, Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison has strong claims for a feature double at Newcastle on Friday night.
Ison had a mid-meeting training-driving hat-trick in rainy conditions on Thursday with For The Boss, Hidden Figure and Country Major.
For The Boss led and dominated with a 20-metre victory as the $1.22 favourite before Hidden Figure ($3.90) hung on late and Country Major ($4.80) rocketed home for narrow wins.
On Friday night, Ison will drive Betterthanfederer for Central Mangrove-based former boss Roy Roots jnr in the Waratah Series heat.
Betterthanfederer has drawn well in gate four and was a winner at Newcastle two starts ago before a close third there when up in grade on Monday.
Ison later has the reins of Craftsman Charlie, for Bobs Farm trainer Geoff Harding, in the NSW 3YO Heat.
The colt won at Newcastle three starts ago in a heat of last month's series, running 1:55.1 as a $31 shot.
He was then only 4.2m away with fifth in the final at Menangle last on June 3.
Meanwhile, Louth Park trainer Darren Elder will be chasing his 500th career winner at the meeting.
Elder, who sits third on the NSW trainers' premiership this season with 47 wins, had three placegetters at Thursday's meeting to remain on 499 overall.
On Friday's program at Newcastle, Elder has 10 runners, including last-start winner Run Viv Run in the sixth race and genuine chances Enemy Lines in the last, Baker Street in the first and Stick Man in the third.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
