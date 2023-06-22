Betty Keene's Smart Comet chasing four straight at Gardens

Twelve Mile Creek owner-trainer-breeder Betty Keene will look for a fourth consecutive 400m win at The Gardens for exciting prospect Smart Comet on Friday before a potential rise in distance.
Keene, who has five dogs in work, has had recent success with Smart Comet, his litter brother, Rebel Force, and Liberty Anne.
Smart Comet is racing on Friday in the 11th on the program, where he has box four.
A winner four times in six career starts, Smart Comet is a son of Flying Ricciardo and Keene's broodbitch Liberty Lee, which won 36 times across 100 starts.
He faces a similar task and opposition on Friday after winning from boxes five, seven and six at the track and distance this month. Keene expected another strong run.
"He showed plenty when we first started him, he seemed very smart," Keene said. "He was an easy dog to break in and get going. He's still learning a little bit at the moment about how to be in a field, but he's going well.
"He actually won his maiden out of the four. He jumped straight in front and won by five and a half lengths.
"The next challenge will be to get him to run further. It won't be long at all, and this could be his last run at 400. See how he goes, but we'd like to step him up and see if he can get to the 515s, then we might take him to Sydney if he can do that."
Rebel Force won his first three starts but was injured when third on Saturday.
"He was leading then injured his tendon coming around the home corner and got beat," she said. "He'll have a few weeks off and he should come right."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
