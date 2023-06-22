Newcastle Herald
Betty Keene's Smart Comet chasing four straight at Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 22 2023 - 9:41pm, first published 6:30pm
Twelve Mile Creek owner-trainer-breeder Betty Keene will look for a fourth consecutive 400m win at The Gardens for exciting prospect Smart Comet on Friday before a potential rise in distance.

