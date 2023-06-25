Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes June 26 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 26 2023 - 4:30am
It's imperfect, but Newcastle's inner city is looking its best
I AGREE with much of what Roland Bannister wrote ("City's two missed opportunities", Letters, 13/6), about our Newcastle foreshore and how it could have been done better. While I agree that it could have been done even better, it looks in some places better than it has ever before.

