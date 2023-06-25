It's imperfect, but Newcastle's inner city is looking its best

DAVID Stuart's letter on blackouts ("The power to prevent blackouts", Letters, 17/6) reminded me of a 2015 storm where trees were blown down. In our street a tree was on the power lines, so we had no power for seven days. We used a two burner camping stove and an esky with ice to get by. We had a car battery with a 240-volt inverter to power a small lamp for light. We also used the car battery to power a laptop and watch DVDs. To get the internet we used a USB modem on the laptop. We had an older mobile phone to get by with. The nights would go down to 14 degrees, so the doona came in handy. A bit of washing got done in the sink, but all in all we did not do too bad with no power.