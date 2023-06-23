Knights can't keep trailing behind the pack and change nothing

PETER Martin ("How long before cash disappears?", Opinion, 21/6), brought back memories. After I left school, just turned 16, I worked at the ANZ Bank on Hunter and Brown streets for a couple of years. As a junior (before I was "promoted" to teller) I attended the cheque settlement once a week at the Commercial Bank of Australia. All cheques received in the preceding week were sorted into their bank of origin, then we would ring around the other banks to see what they had and, depending on the balance, one side would draw a bank cheque for the difference payable to the other. This was a good way to get to know people in the other banks; I met my first girlfriend there.