Letters and short takes June 24-25 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 24 2023 - 4:30am
Knights can't keep trailing behind the pack and change nothing
PHILIP Gardner, when will you and your board review the Newcastle Knights' head coach? Once again the supporters of this proud club have observed this season disappear in a flurry of positional mistakes, a lack of desperation, a lack of hunger and no understanding of how to breach opposition defences. The top eight is looking but a pipe dream once again.This is after three years with the coach we were told "would come in and address the culture of the club and turn things around" at the helm.

