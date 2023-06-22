4 beds | 4 baths | 2 cars
A true statement home, this property raises the bar for Merewether with distinctive architectural design, standout features, and impeccable finishes.
"What makes this home truly special is the concept came from the building materials which are unique to Australia," said listing agent Katie Kepner. "The home is among the first in Newcastle to be constructed from Structural Insulated Panels (SIPS) which offer acoustic, thermal, and sustainability benefits. This makes it incredibly unique."
"The really modern architecture designed around the panels has made it a work of art," said Ms Kepner.
The modern and sophisticated exterior hints at the sublime sanctuary within.
"From the moment you see the home, it has enormous appeal. People always wonder what is inside," said Ms Kepner.
Under the watchful eye of local experts Space Design Architecture and Guess Developments, the home was completed late last year and retains that new build feel.
Step through the enigmatic front door and find yourself instantly stilled before a picture window, taking in the minimalist zen garden and internal courtyard that links the two pavilions of the home.
To your left is the children's pavilion which holds three bedrooms with generous built-in robes, two exquisitely finished bathrooms - one with a skylight over a deep soaking tub - and a serene lounge room.
To your right is the main pavilion, anchored by stunning spotted gum hardwood floors and incorporating a light-filled living room, open plan dining area, butler's pantry, and an expansive chef's kitchen that is both functional and a work of art.
Climb the statement staircase to the private parents' retreat featuring a soft colour palette, custom walk-through wardrobe and a luxurious ensuite.
Sunshine streaming through the skylight over the shower makes the terrazzo tile sparkle, playing nicely off the ABI Interiors fixtures, dual concrete basins and floating timber vanity.
Moving through sliding glass doors into the courtyard, you'd be forgiven for thinking you're at a day spa.
Hardwood decking steps down to the concrete plunge pool surrounded by semi-frameless glass, with a firepit area for hot chocolate and marshmallows, a brass outdoor shower plus a full bathroom conveniently positioned for access from the pool and entertaining areas.
This exceptional property offers all the advantages of a new build without the wait time, allowing you to move straight in and enjoy this superb sanctuary.
Merewether is an idyllic coastal location perfect for an energetic family.
The home is the perfect blend of luxury, functionality, and lifestyle location.
