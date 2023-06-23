Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Charlestown Azzurri FC to mark its 60th anniversary on Saturday

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown Azzurri president Erin Valentinis with club members Roger Steel, Graham Mason, Erin Valentinis, Roby Valentinis and Don DiNardo. Picture by Marina Neil
Charlestown Azzurri president Erin Valentinis with club members Roger Steel, Graham Mason, Erin Valentinis, Roby Valentinis and Don DiNardo. Picture by Marina Neil

An important milestone in the history of Newcastle's Italian community will be marked on Saturday when Charlestown Azzurri FC celebrates its 60th anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.