An important milestone in the history of Newcastle's Italian community will be marked on Saturday when Charlestown Azzurri FC celebrates its 60th anniversary.
The club will mark the occasion at an event in Newcastle on Saturday night.
Asked what the anniversary meant to the club, president Erin Valentinis said "to the old Italians, dear god, it's pretty special".
"They're very proud of their Italian heritage," Mrs Valentinis said.
"It's special to me as well, of course, as president. It's a club that has gone through a lot of history."
The club had its "Azzurri" name [Italian for blue] banned under Football Federation Australia's controversial National Club Identity Policy in 2010. The policy banned ethnic, national, political, racial and religious connotations in club names, logos and emblems.
The policy was overturned after the club vowed to challenge it in the Australian Human Rights Commission.
"The club worked for a few years and fought to win back its name," Mrs Valentinis said.
She said long-time club supporters had thrown their support behind the club's women's team, which began in 2021.
"Our first grade men's team come and support the women and vice versa," said Mrs Valentinis, who was Azzurri's first female president.
Club secretary Roger Steel said the club had "changed its name subtly several times over the past 60 years".
It began as Hamilton Azzurri SFC [Soccer Football Club] and was also known as Highfields Azzurri SFC, Azzurri FC, and Charlestown City Blues FC, before switching to its current name in 2020.
Mr Steel said the club "welcomes people from all cultures", but was "particularly proud of its Italian heritage".
He said the club adopted the Azzurri name, as it is the Italian national team's nickname.
"During the 1950s and '60s, Australia benefited from mass migration of people from Italy, many of whom made Newcastle their home," he said.
"Learning a new language in an unfamiliar country, Italians naturally sought comfort in congregating with other Italians. Centering around the suburb of Hamilton, the young Italian men would enjoy informal games of their beloved football."
Mario and Basilio Rufo, Antonio Martinelli and Chris Lloyd attended a meeting with Northern NSW Football in the early 1960s to establish the club.
"They successfully registered a team under the name Hamilton Azzurri SFC for the 1963 season in the third division," Mr Steel said.
The club was promoted to the first division for the 1966 season.
"There was much celebration around Beaumont Street when Hamilton Azzurri SFC won its first league title in Newcastle's top flight competition in 1969."
Club members hope the anniversary will coincide with a big year on the field. The men's team is presently top of the NPL Northern NSW competition.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.