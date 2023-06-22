Taser omissions sold the public's right to know short

After issuing the initial release, police did not make further statements until detailed media reports emerged more than 36 hours after the tasering. Police say they were more focused on informing Ms Nowland's family, an important step. It is, however, not one that absolves them of accountability to the public. Given they released a statement regardless, it is hard to argue that leaving out details unflattering to police did much in the way of keeping Ms Nowland anonymous.

