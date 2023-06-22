On Thursday mornings, Max Priest busks with the most enthusiastic musicians he knows around Newcastle's hot spots.
The group is run out of Life Without Barriers disability support. They frequent Hunter Street Mall, Beaumont Street and Nobbys Beach where they are well-known by the community.
"I see the enjoyment on [clients] faces when we get out in the community and we're meeting people," Mr Priest said. "It is honestly just the best way you can spend your day."
Mr Priest joined the music program in 2017, which moved to Life Without Barriers in 2018. He said the core group of musicians have been with him for almost seven years.
He has been a professional musician "on and off" for more than a decade and said sharing his skills with others is "rewarding".
"The [clients] really have it in their souls. The power of music is just an incredible thing," Mr Priest said. "It makes such a positive difference in their lives.
"It is a universal language. We speak it regardless of whether we are verbal or non-verbal. Everyone can dance, everyone can vibe to some music.
"It's just a beautiful thing."
Any client of Life Without Barriers in Newcastle can join the group.
"If they have musical interest, we are more than happy to include them,' Mr Priest said. "We've got a group of about ten and we're willing to take on more. The more the merrier."
The group usually makes around $50 from just an hour of busking, which is split between musicians or banked for instruments.
An electronic drum kit, which clients practice on the Life Without Barrier's Broadmeadow day centre, was funded entirely from busking money.
"I want the clients to take that money home but any money left over, we save up," Mr Priest said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
