Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Beaumont Street, Hunter Street Mall and Nobbys Beach alive with music every Thursday

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated June 23 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Every Thursday Life Without Barriers Disability Services members 'sing up a storm' and make a few extra bucks in the Newcastle Mall. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Every Thursday Life Without Barriers Disability Services members 'sing up a storm' and make a few extra bucks in the Newcastle Mall. Picture by Peter Lorimer

On Thursday mornings, Max Priest busks with the most enthusiastic musicians he knows around Newcastle's hot spots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.