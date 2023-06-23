Newcastle Herald
Mayfield man David Stevens was tied up with restraints for five days at John Hunter Hospital; wife Linda Stevens wants the hospital to be accountable

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 24 2023 - 6:22am, first published 5:00am
A dementia patient tied to a bed for five days at John Hunter Hospital allegedly suffered "mistreatment, abuse and torture", the man's wife said.

