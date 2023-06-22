Mining members vote to split from CFMMEU

Newcastle Herald
Mining and energy division members vote to split from CFMMEU and form independent Mining and Energy Union

By Paul Osborne
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:49pm
The powerful Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union is set to lose a large chunk of its membership after a decisive ballot.

