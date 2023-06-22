A fifth day of unauthorised anti-coal protests has begun in the Hunter with an activist scaling a stacker reclaimer at the Port of Newcastle and stopping operations at the Kooragang facility on Friday morning.
The protester, acting on behalf of Blockade Australia, has been locked to the equipment since about 6am.
"Unless you've recently swapped your head for a pumpkin, you'll know that humanity and the ecosystems we live with are in deep s**t," the activist, known as Vickers, said in a statement released by Blockade Australia.
"Australia, which I see as the entirety of our intertwined economic and political system, is unwilling to control its addiction to extracting fossil fuels and flogging them to the rest of the world. Australia is massively driving the climate crisis that we're all having to face right now and into the foreseeable future if we don't act now."
It comes after two people - a 16-year-old girl and a 64-year-old woman - were charged on Thursday for allegedly climbing onto a train carriage near Singleton railway station.
They were both charged with causing an obstruction to a railway locomotive or rolling stock and trespassing on non-agricultural lands at serious risk.
Several people have been arrested for disrupting the port and coal operations throughout the Hunter since Monday.
Earlier this week, Newcastle magistrate John Chicken told an 18-year-old Canberra woman who was charged for allegedly gluing herself to equipment at Kooragang that protesters put themselves and others at risk - particularly when taking action near machinery "capable of ripping a human apart".
"[Protesters] need to understand they do not operate in a vacuum," he said in court.
