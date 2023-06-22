Newcastle Herald Property: Landmark Speers Point mansion could fetch $4 million

A COMMANDING home on The Esplanade in Speers Point has hit the market for the first time.
The property, which sits on an elevated position overlooking Lake Macquarie at 380 The Esplanade, is scheduled to go to auction on July 20.
Listing agent Paul Campbell from LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie Toronto anticipated the five-bedroom home to fetch around $4 million.
AN historic converted church that dates back to 1880 has hit the market in Ellalong.
The 4043 square metre property at 23/25 Church Street is listed with a guide of $790,000 to $840,000 with Love Realty selling agent Lewis Elliot.
Constructed from locally-sourced red cedar, the building features soaring high ceilings and the original timber floorboards.
TWO waterfront properties in a neighbouring pocket of Lake Macquarie are expected to collectively fetch around $5.5 million.
If sold within their guide, the listings at 90 Government Road, Nords Wharf and 5a Raffertys Road, Cams Wharf would both smash the record sale price for a residential property in each suburb.
AUCTION activity remained lower across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week following a lull the week prior due to the long weekend.
There were 17 auctions scheduled across the region during the week ending June 18, according to CoreLogic's preliminary auction results.
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded an auction clearance rate of 63.6 per cent which was just under the previous week's figure of 64.3 per cent when 14 auctions were scheduled.
A 1930s double brick home in Hamilton South with an entry-level price tag for the suburb earned the sellers a strong profit after it was sold at auction on Saturday.
Listed with a guide of $1.4 million to $1.45 million, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2 Pulver Street sold under the hammer for $1.61 million.
IF you've got a love of the great outdoors, a $700,000 home on the market in the NSW Hunter Valley hamlet of Laguna may be for you.
While it has a cosy indoor bedroom and living area, complete with a wood-burning stove, when it comes to bath time the only option is outdoors.
A LACK of stock and rising housing demand is creating a new FOMO - fear of missing out - trend in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Overall, the number of listings of homes for sale in the region has fallen 4.8 per cent compared to one year ago, according to CoreLogic.
There are a handful of suburbs that are in demand even more where listing numbers have dropped substantially.
On the hunt for a house?
Check out this statement home that hit the market in Merewether this week with its distinctive architectural design, standout features and impeccable finishes.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 168 Morgan Street is listed with Katie Kepner at PRD Presence.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
