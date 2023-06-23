Get ready for a whale of a time these school holidays Advertising Feature

Each year from June to November, the Newcastle coastline becomes a whale watching hotspot as tens of thousands of humpback whales make their seasonal migration. Pictures by Peter Lorimer.

Whale of adventure right on our doorstep

For a fun family outdoor activity these school holidays - consider whale-watching.



The Hunter Valley coastline is a blue-water paradise and no sight is more majestic than the seasonal migration of humpback whales along the Australian eastern seaboard.

From June to November up to 40,000 whales are expected to cruise up and down the "humpback highway", making their way north from Antarctica to mate and breed in the Great Barrier Reef before returning south.

These numbers are incredible, considering they faced extinction until whaling was banned in Australia in 1963 along the east coast.

The official whale watching season began on June 1 but the first humpback of the season was spotted in the Hunter on May 1 this year.

There are many land-based vantage points along the Hunter coast from which to view these amazing creatures.



Numerous lookouts, bluffs and beaches, from Port Stephens down to Newcastle and Lake Macquarie beyond, provide excellent viewing platforms.



For those who want to get a little closer to the action, try a whale-watching tour.

Experienced cruise operators based at Port Stephens and Newcastle offer unforgettable nature-based experiences.



To see these gentle giants of the sea and witness their incredible antics - hurling their massive bodies into the air, twisting and jumping with seeming sheer joy, spyhopping to see what's going on above water, or slapping their mighty tails (flukes) or pectoral fins - is an experience not to be missed.

Come September, the whales start heading back to the rich Antarctic feeding grounds and by November the last of the whales, usually mothers and calves, have passed through.

Top land-based whale watching spots

