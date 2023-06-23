SOUTHS have the chance to go where no other team has gone this Newcastle Rugby League season.
With seven straight wins under their belt, the in-form Lions visit the Bulldogs at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday with a chance to surpass Cessnock's successful run from earlier in 2023.
Second-ranked Cessnock opened their campaign in style with seven victories before suffering two losses and a draw in their last three outings.
Competition frontrunners Maitland are next best with their current six-match winning streak. The Entrance, outright fifth on the ladder, went five in a row between rounds three and eight.
Third-placed Souths, who started the year 1-3, last dropped a point on April 16 and have since accounted for Lakes, Kurri, Wests, Wyong, Cessnock, Northern Hawks and Macquarie.
Lions coach Andrew Ryan, also in charge of the NSW under-19 squad, says combinations have been key during this period but admits defensive lapses need to be addressed.
"Some of our combinations have been playing really well and we probably turned a corner defensively a few games ago," Ryan told the Newcastle Herald.
"In saying that, we've leaked some soft tries as well so we've certainly got some work to do if we want to compete with those really top teams."
Souths (18 points) have now put themselves in the thick of the top five - trailing Maitland (22) and Cessnock (19), alongside Wyong (18) and ahead of Entrance (16) - with six rounds remaining in the regular season.
The Lions only tackle one of those clubs on the run home, hosting Maitland on Sleapy's Day (July 29). They are also scheduled to meet Kurri, Central, Wests and Northern.
Ryan reckons the focus has been put on Souths' next three games before a fortnight break - wet weather weekend followed by the bye.
"This block is really important for us, I don't really want to think about the later games. We just need to keep improving," he said.
The Lions are unbeaten in five appearances at Townson Oval this year.
Travis Petersen recently relocated to Sydney to join the Rabbitohs (Jersey Flegg) while Jarom Haines nears a return from injury.
Kurri's Jack Tamburrini failed in his bid to downgrade a careless high tackle charge at the Newcastle RL judiciary this week and was suspended for three matches. Bulldogs teammate Tama Whareaorere took an early guilty plea and copped one game for contrary conduct.
Also on Saturday the Pickers and Cessnock meet in a top-of-the-table clash at Maitland Sportsground while Wyong welcome Macquarie to Morry Breen Oval.
Sunday sees Wests host Lakes at Harker Oval and The Entrance visit Central, who are missing Greg Morris-Davis with a two-match ban for contrary conduct.
Northern have the bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
