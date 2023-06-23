OXFORDS coach Thea O'Sullivan feels like the ladder leaders will need to be at their best regardless of who Regals have available at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Saturday.
O'Sullivan recalls a 4-0 loss to second-placed Regals last time around in the NDWHA premier league.
Oxfords remain undefeated either side of that result on May 13, opening the 2023 season with four wins and most recently adding another three plus a draw.
"They beat us 4-0 last time and we might be sitting first, but it's a strong competition this year and anyone can beat anyone," she said.
O'Sullivan has welcomed the recent return of Niamh Dixon and form of Ashley Ninness.
Oxfords goalkeeper Jess Parr and Maddi Drewitt both won't play this weekend.
Regals coach Alex El-Shammy looks set to field a depleted side with Kate Jenner, Airlie Orchard, Estelle Hughes, Ellie Baldwin and shot-stopper Emma Herford all unavailable.
Action gets underway at 1:45pm. The two clubs are drawn to face off again next weekend, however, that match looks likely to be deferred given NSW representation from both sides at the under-18 Australian Championships in Tasmania (July 1-9).
Round 10 also has Souths meeting Tigers in Newcastle on Saturday (3pm) and University hosting Gosford (4:15pm). Norah Head has the bye.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday and Wests are away to Gosford (12pm), Maitland visit Tigers in Newcastle (12pm) while unbeaten frontrunners Norths battle rivals Souths (3pm).
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.