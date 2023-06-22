Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The Cambridge Hotel farewell concert in Newcastle: Iconic music venue closes

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Laird performing on the outside stage. Picture by Simone De Peak
Dawn Laird performing on the outside stage. Picture by Simone De Peak

If you've spent any time at the Cambridge on a big night, you know exactly what it's about; the closeness of hundreds of people, a loud hum of voices all talking at once. Sticky floors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.