John O'Shea filly Announcing set to make statement at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
Mitchell Bell will ride Announcing.
Three-year-old Announcing, unlucky first up on this track on June 10, can atone in the benchmark 64 handicap (1200m) at Saturday's Newcastle meeting.

