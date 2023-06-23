John O'Shea filly Announcing set to make statement at Newcastle

Three-year-old Announcing, unlucky first up on this track on June 10, can atone in the benchmark 64 handicap (1200m) at Saturday's Newcastle meeting.
The John O'Shea-trained filly has had only four starts and kicked off her career with a strong Gosford maiden win in January.
Announcing had two starts in February and performed well. After a spell, she resumed at Newcastle and put the writing on the wall with a strong-finishing fourth, one and three-quarter lengths from the winner.
Announcing was trapped wide with no cover near the tail of the field and was doing her best work late. Mitchell Bell has been booked to ride and the filly will be fitter on Saturday.
James Cummings-prepared colt Shako returns to Newcastle for his second race start in the 2YO maiden plate (900m).
On debut on June 3 with Christian Reith in the saddle, Shako began quickly and settled in the box seat behind the leaders. He challenged strongly all the way in the straight before going down by three-quarters of a length. He has a perfect barrier on Saturday and good speed.
Michael Freedman's I Am Invincible four-year-old Diamond Drummer can break through at his 12th start, in the maiden handicap (1600m).
In November last year he was placed at Hawkesbury, Wyong and Canterbury. Second up on June 10 he was run down late in a stronger race than this. The rails barrier is a positive.
Harry Tudor, an imported son of the great Frankel and runner-up in his two starts this preparation, is well placed in the maiden plate (1400m). The in-form Jean Van Overmeire has the mount from barrier two. The three-year-old's placings have been at Gosford and Hawkesbury, and this is not a strong race.
Gently Rolled, placed in three of his four starts, has the form on the board to win midway maiden handicap (1600m). He is a backmarker and steps up from 1250m to 1600m on Saturday. He should enjoy a lovely run from barrier one.
