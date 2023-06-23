NGARUHE Jones, at his peak, is one of the most destructive locks in the Shute Shield.
Standing 200 centimetres and clocking the scales at 115 kilograms, Jones is a powerful runner and ferocious defender.
The Kiwi has produced glimpses of his best for the Hunter Wildfires this season.
Coach Scott Coleman wants more, starting with the crunch clash against Manly at Manly Oval on Saturday.
Jones returns to the starting side, with Morgan Inness moving to openside breakaway to replace Hamish Moore (syndesmosis).
"Ngaruhe is a monster of a man," Coleman said. "He is quick and has a good aerobic capacity. We want to play direct. Take them on through the middle. I need Ngaruhe and Rob Puli'uvea to have some really big carries. I want them shifting rocks at breakdowns, being aggressive at the clean out so they can't play on the ball.
"Ngaruhe had a disrupted start to the season. This is his chance to have good crack and stack a claim entering the pointy end of the season. He has done it in glimpses. We need him to put it together for 60-80 minutes."
Inness started the season at blindside breakaway and Coleman is confident he will do the job at seven.
"Morgan is a worker, a blue cattle dog who doesn't stop all day," Coleman said.
The Wildfires and Manly sit in equal second spot on 39 points.
They also boast similar team make ups and game styles.
"It's like looking in the mirror," Coleman said. "There are no secrets. Whichever team executes best, will win the game. We need to dominate the collisions, dominate the set piece."
After Manly, the Wildfires face back-to-back home matches against bottom sides Warringah and Southern Districts.
"There are eight teams vying for six spots [in the finals]," Coleman said. "These games are crucial for us, bonus points are crucial."
AAP reports: Eddie Jones has lured rugby league great Andrew Johns to work with the Wallabies halves ahead of next month's Test against South Africa.
Johns was at Sydney's Coogee Oval on Friday, enlisted by Jones to bring an edge to the Wallabies' attack.
"We've known Andrew a long time and his ability to teach the nuances of first-receiver play is second to none," Jones said of Johns. "To have him down here, particularly for a young guy like Carter Gordon, is such a great learning experience."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
