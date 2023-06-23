Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield rugby union: Hunter coach lights fire in destructive lock Ngaruhe Jones

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NGARUHE Jones, at his peak, is one of the most destructive locks in the Shute Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.