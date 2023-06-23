Quermy Warmerdam played loosehead prop for The Netherlands against Germany in the European championship in March.
On Saturday, the 193 centimetre man mountain will make his first-grade starting debut in a revamped Wanderers pack against University at Bernie Curran Oval.
Captain Piers Morrell, tackle-busting No.8 Nimi Qio and on-ball breakaway Bailey Hefren are the other new faces from the 52-7 rout of Southern Beaches last round.
"If you looked at Q, you would guess that he was a lock," Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said. "He is a former back-rower who converted to prop to try and make the Netherlands side. He did that. His arrival is great timing for us."
Warmerdam played alongside Wanderers back-rower Liam Brice at Dutch first division club Haarlem.
Brice makes way for the return of Qio. Morrell replaces Will Archer.
"Having Nimi and Piers back gives us a bit of extra punch," Hefren said.
Wanderers did an opposed training session against the Hunter Wildfires on Tuesday night which Hefren said had helped with combinations.
"It was a great session," he said. "It confirmed some areas where we are doing really well, and it showed up a few areas where we are not.
"We have so many new players this year. Any time we can get the players playing together will help with cohesion. We have been working hard on our defence and that is certainly starting to come together."
University won the round five encounter 21-19.
"We got them in the first round when they were a little bit weaker," University coach Sam Berry said. "They have probably got us this time when we are a little weaker. We need to stay with them as long as we can and hope for a bit of luck in the final 10 minutes."
University are still without fly-half Dane Sherratt knee, but could have Onewai Tai back from the Wildfires.
He would most likely slot in at 10, with Murray Sutherland reverting back to halfback.
Hamilton could also be boosted with the return from the Wildfires of lock Tauf Kinkini for the battle with leaders Merewether at Passmore Oval.
It is unclear if they are returning for one game or the rest of the season.
To be eligible for Hunter Rugby finals, players must have featured in six rounds. There are six rounds remaining including this one.
However, Tai and Kinikini are ruled out regardless as they have played more than eight games for the Wildfires in either first or second grade.
Merewether are without Lachy Miller and Lachy Milton but welcome back Billy Coffey.
In the other game, Southern Beaches are home to Maitland.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
