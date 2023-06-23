Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Dutch man mountain Quermy Warmerdan adds punch to Two Blues pack

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dutch prop Quermy Warmerdam charges through the Southern Beaches defence. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Dutch prop Quermy Warmerdam charges through the Southern Beaches defence. Picture by Stewart Hazell

Quermy Warmerdam played loosehead prop for The Netherlands against Germany in the European championship in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.