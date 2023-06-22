AN increasing number of investors are offloading property across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Figures from CoreLogic show that the portion of investment-owned property listings in the region has jumped to an average of 29 per cent in the past three months.
Across the greater Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region, 457 properties were added to the market for sale in May, with 26.3 per cent of those investment-owned properties.
For the past decade, the average of investor-owned properties taken to market has been smaller on average at 22.7 per cent, according to CoreLogic.
CoreLogic research director Eliza Owen said the trend across of investors selling up in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is in line with the rest of Australia's property market.
Ms Owen said that while investor listings have remained elevated and appear to be on the rise, the share of investment listings overall across Australia is still not as high as the record peak in mid-2021, which was marked by a very strong capital growth period.
In June 2021, investment-owned properties accounted for 33.5 per cent of listings in the region.
"It follows a broader trend seen across the country where there appeared to be an unusually high portion of investment listings coming to market in 2021," Ms Owen said.
"This may have been in response to particularly strong capital growth trends when values increased around 30 per cent in the 2021 calendar year alone.
"Investors typically purchase in Australia in pursuit of capital growth and 2021 may have been the reason an unusually high portion of investors decided to sell - if you like, they may have been 'cashing in' on strong gains.
"In the spring selling season of 2021, investor listings across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie appear to have averaged around 30 per cent which is well above the historic average."
Ms Owen said that it was uncertain whether a recent rise in investment listings could be associated with investors deciding to sell amid higher interest rate costs or if other factors had come into play.
Based on average interest rates for investors, CoreLogic estimates mortgage costs on a $500,000 loan have increased $860 per month to $3,213.
"While rents have risen at a record pace over the past few years, they generally have not risen as much as mortgage costs on a new loan," Ms Owen said.
"If the interest burden is becoming too high amid an already high inflationary environment, investors may be looking to offload their investment."
Ray White Newcastle real estate agent Brett Bailey said investment properties account for around two-thirds of his recent listings.
Investor-owned listings in suburban inner city areas such as Carrington, Islington, Hamilton and Maryville that hold a high volume of investment properties have increased over the last quarter, according to the agent.
"Certainly more than half the properties I'm selling at the moment are investors," Mr Bailey said.
"There are more transactions taking place at any time since the interest rate rise cycle began last year and one of the reasons for that is that people were putting off decisions in 2022 regarding their property."
He said investors are selling ahead of predictions that property listings could increase and put more competition into the market as owner-occupiers struggle with repayments after coming off low fixed-rate mortgages.
According to Corelogic, two-thirds of fixed home loans in Australia are set to expire this year.
These borrowings will then roll over to variable rates, adding hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage repayments.
"You've got investors making a decision to sell now because they want to get their property sold before there might be an increased market of people selling because their interest rates have increased again and again coming off fixed loans," Mr Bailey said.
"Trading conditions are good at the moment and investors are thinking it could be worse once the fixed rates finish.
"They're getting into the market early before there's too much competition."
