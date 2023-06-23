Year-round Cairns flights the dream as Newcastle's seasonal route returns

FLIGHTS connecting the Hunter to north Queensland are due to resume today, with Newcastle Airport keen to extend the seasonal route into a year-round option.
The Jetstar service between Williamtown and Cairns is scheduled to depart Newcastle Airport about 3.35pm, kicking off the seasonal run between June 24 and October 28.
It is the third year Jetstar has run three return services a week between the two areas, with the 108 flights aboard Airbus A320 craft offering 4400 seats a month.
Jetstar chief customer officer Alan McIntyre said interest remained strong, with the airline the only one flying the route.
"We've seen thousands of bookings already in both directions and many flights are close to fully booked, especially in the first couple of weeks of the four-month service," he said.
Cairns Airport chief executive Richard Baker said the service helped cater to the mid-year school holidays, while Newcastle Airport boss Dr Peter Cock said residents on both ends saw strong drawcards in the other destination.
"Demand for travel in both directions is incredibly strong and with the continued support of our region we hope the Newcastle to Cairns service will extend beyond October 2023 to a year-round service," he said.
"Winter is the best time to explore tropical north Queensland, and Newcastle Airport is focused on getting the people of our region on their holiday with an airport experience they deserve, with easy parking, shorter queues, and less stress than big city airports."
The flights take two hours and 45 minutes, and services run Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
