Vamoose chases deserved major race win for trainer Susan Smith

Branxton trainer Susan Smith believes it's a miracle Vamoose is even in the Thunderbolt (350m) final at Grafton on Saturday night after setbacks in the qualifiers.
But she also reckons her star is due a bit more luck when it comes to big races.
Smith and partner John Miles, who trains Johnny Red, have a strong hand and the inside boxes for the $75,000-to-the-winner final.
Johnny Red, in box one, firmed into favouritism with the TAB on Friday at $2.90. Vamoose opened as top elect after drawing two.
The pair won their semi-finals last Sunday in contrasting style. Johnny Red led easily from box six, while Vamoose lost the early lead when checked but then shot through to regain it when others hit trouble. Vamoose won his heat at Grafton after hitting serious interference when fifth in his first qualifier at Gosford.
"We're just happy to be in it, after his last few starts," Smith said. "Gosford was just disastrous. Then we went back up to Grafton to try there, that was our plan B.
"When that [semi] started, it was just argh. But then he got through, so it was just a miracle he's there."
Smith owns and bred Vamoose, which has won 29 of 52 starts but has often come up short in major races.
"He deserves one, he deserves a win," Smith said.
"He got beaten a nose in the Maitland Gold Cup [in March]. That was just so disappointing. But it doesn't matter, we love him.
"I think Johnny Red could steal the show. But we don't care which one wins."
The Gardens meeting on Friday was abandoned due to the state of the track.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
