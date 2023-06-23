The Singleton Roosters hope to have their men's and women's Black Diamond Cup sides back on the field competing this season.
The club, which lost several male and female players and their women's coach in the Greta bus crash this month, was due to face Lake Macquarie Dockers in the women's Cup today but the game has been called off.
The men's side had a bye.
Hunter Central Coast AFL competition manager Sam Cunningham told the Newcastle Herald that the league would give the Roosters all the time they need to return, but the club had indicated a desire to do so this season.
"They're looking to still go ahead with playing some games, going forward ... but obviously we just need to give them their time at the moment," he said.
"They're having discussions over the next couple of weeks about when their return to play will be.
"How that looks, they'll discuss that internally."
The rest of the Black Diamond Cup resumes on Saturday after games at all levels locally were either postponed or abandoned last week as a mark of respect.
A host of other sports and teams have paid tributes to the shattered Roosters, including holding a minute's silence before games and wearing black armbands.
The Herald understands some Black Diamond Cup sides will pay their own respects today in the first matches since the incident.
Newcastle City women's coach Brett Godfrey said his side would wear black armbands in their top-of-the-table clash with Killarney Vale at Adelaide Street Oval.
"A lot of our girls were really close to the Singo crew, and a lot of our girls in the representative teams had been coached by [late Roosters coach] Nadene [McBride] over the years," he said.
"They were a pretty shattered group when the news first broke. A lot of them went to [Singleton's] Rose Point Park last weekend with the Singo crew. It will be good for them to play some footy."
Killarney Vale, unbeaten competition leaders, are the only team to have beaten second-placed City this season and Godfrey said his players were keen to end their opponent's winning streak.
"We've have to be physical with the football and do the basics well," he said.
In the corresponding men's fixture, Killarney Vale coach Corey Shackleton hopes the return of multiple players can help his side avenge their loss to Newcastle City back in round two.
The clash at No.1 Sportsground in April was the start of a run of injuries for the Bombers, but they only lost the match 7.6 (48) - 4.15 (39).
Josh Mifsud, Rick White, Tom Castelnuovo and Tim Hanly all return today. "We're as close as we've felt to full strength all season," he said.
A win would would lift the Bombers into equal first with leaders City on 28 points.
Cardiff, who are third but equal on points with Killarney Vale, could end up in the same position should they defeat Maitland at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Elsewhere, Nelson Bay host The Entrance-Bateau Bay. Warners Bay are away to Terrigal Avoca in the men's and women's competitions.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
