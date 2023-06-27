CONCERNED about polluted water ending up in Ironbark Creek, New Lambton Heights resident Stewart Elliott has taken the issue to the authorities.
He said it's the second time in six weeks that the creek that runs through his property appears to be polluted.
"The first time six weeks ago it was discovered a local concreter in another street had exposed aggregate in the driveway and hosed it into the gutter - that stormwater ends up in Ironbark Creek and it was filthy," Mr Elliott said.
"When the council gives people permission to do concreting or building there's a small clause in the fine print that they shouldn't dump into free-flowing waterways and they seem to be ignoring this.
"We have a lot of frog life in this area and I don't know what the product in the creek at the moment is or what impact it will have."
An Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) spokesman told the Newcastle Herald it had received reports of a pollution incident at Ironbark Creek on Thursday and sent officers to investigate.
"Currently there have been no notable observations of pollution but we will continue to investigate the report," he said.
"The EPA encourages anyone with information about potential water pollution incidents to contact the Environment Line on 131 555."
Builders and contractors can be held accountable for environmental offences under the Protection of the Environment Operations Act and regulations.
Local councils and the EPA have powers under the legislation, and offences can result in anything from significant fines up to prosecution.
Water pollution has detrimental affects on local catchments, with cloudy water and toxicity known to damage the respiratory systems of fish and frog populations.
Lake Macquarie City Council has confirmed it also received two separate reports from a resident about pollution in Ironbark Creek.
A spokesman said the council's investigations weren't able to find any source.
"An environmental health officer detected some minor turbidity but no pollution after visiting the site," he said.
"This is not expected to have any significant impacts on the health of the creek."
He said the council is always concerned about reports of pollution across the city and said that it investigates reports and takes action where necessary.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
