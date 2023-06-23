Newcastle could regularly host a women's State of Origin match under a bold pitch by lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and her Townsville counterpart to the NRL.
After a record 18,275 attended the second women's Origin in Townsville on Thursday night, Nelmes and Jenny Hill on Friday called for the NRL to give their towns a "permanent share" of the representative fixtures.
"Townsville has proven to be the sporting and events capital of the north and we will now take the fight together with the people of Newcastle to secure permanent women's Origin matches," Hill said in a statement.
Newcastle appears a logical destination for a game in coming years and the series is expected to expand from two to three fixtures.
The mayors have written to Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'landys stating their case.
"Novocastrians would strongly welcome State of Origin, which would serve to boost our visitor economy ... while continuing to highlight our city as an amazing tourist destination," Nelmes said.
The Newcastle Knights won the NRLW premiership in 2022 and other elite women's sports matches have been well attended in the city, including the Australian football, basketball and netball sides.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
