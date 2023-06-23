Newcastle Herald
Newcastle, Townsville mayors' bold pitch for their towns to regularly host women's State of Origin matches

By Max McKinney
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle could regularly host a women's State of Origin match under a bold pitch by lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and her Townsville counterpart to the NRL.

