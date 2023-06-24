Nurses help, but the blame game over funding them won't

A LOOMING cliff ahead of funding for more than 130 Hunter nurses seems farcical after the last few years. While the profession earned an overdue moment in the sun during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, that appreciation has failed to translate into higher pay or improved conditions.
It's a war the nurses' union continues to wage, and now one that faces at least the prospect of even fewer troops.
The Newcastle Herald on Friday revealed that 138.2 full-time equivalent nurses would go in Hunter New England Health alone when funding is slashed in 2024.
"We simply cannot afford the loss of a single nurse or midwife from our public hospitals, let alone 138 from across the Hunter and New England," NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association assistant general secretary Michael Whaites said. "Many hospitals across the region are still struggling to fill nursing and midwifery vacancies and using overtime to plug staffing shortfalls."
The numbers were released by the NSW Health Minister's office, which deserves credit for highlighting the arrangement before the positions disappear. They have been clear to highlight that the arrangement pre-dates their time in government, but what is equally clear is that Labor is now governing NSW. In many ways, who is responsible for the situation's genesis is irrelevant; the conversation must centre on what will be done to prevent the worse-case scenario.
As the opposition points out, the funding was a measure during the height of the pandemic. It was never meant to last forever, but the status quo in 2023 means it appears unlikely our hospitals can bear another blow without at least some pain.
Ultimately, the political blame game will offer no solution if time runs out before the funding lands. Only the state government has the power to rectify the situation, regardless of who may be responsible for its emergence. That is, after all, the job they campaigned for and were elected to do.
Few would accept the argument this state can afford to lose hundreds of nurses, however they are funded. Industrial action in the sector makes it clear there is enough of a battle to keep the nurses we already have keeping the public system functioning.
Politics aside, there is a clear diagnosis of what the problem ahead. Now it falls to those in charge to decide the course of treatment and ensure it does the job. The blame game is unlikely to help patients next year.
