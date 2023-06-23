NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Marty McLean knows that Australian Opals superstar and Inner West Bulls guard Leilani Mitchell is going to get hot at some stage in their clash in Sydney on Saturday night.
Same goes with former Falcons and Bulls veteran Mikaela Dombkins.
Mitchell and Dombkins combined for 41 points when the Falcons hosted the Bulls in round six.
However, the remainder of the Bulls contributed just seven points in a 85-48 loss to the Falcons.
"The aim is to contain Leilani and Mikaela as much as possible and stop everyone else," McLean said. "Leilani is playing close to 40 minutes a game and if you watch what she does it seem effortless. Same with Mikaela. She is a cagey veteran. They both shoot the ball well."
Mitchell dropped 26 points at 47 per cent to go with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Falcons US import Mykea Gray is likely to get the defensive assignment on the Mitchell, with help from Kate Kingham.
"Mykea is a similar size and is quick enough to get in front," McLean said. "It depends. Sometimes a longer defender like Kate can give Leilani trouble. Last time we played them, it took us a while to get going. We wore them down in the second half and got away with a decent win.
"We have a style of play we know we are successful with. It is a matter of sticking too that. When we take are of the rebounds we are very tough. That is the key against these guys. If we take care of the boards we are off to the races."
The Falcons are fresh from a 123-47 demolition of Hornsby to improve their win-loss record to 13-2.
Kingham led the way with 31 points while Gray drained 23 points at 75 per cent.
The landslide win also allowed McLean to ease the load on big-minute stars Nicole Munger and Abi Curtin.
"We shot the ball really well. Kate and Mykea both lit up," Mclean said. 'We were also able to sit out our key players for more than 20 minutes. We want to keep them fresh for the end of the season. There are some tough games to finish the year. We want to be in the top two."
The Hornsby shut out was the last game for Emily Foy, who left this week for US college St Mary's.
"We will miss Emily. She has been very good for us," McLean said.
Foy's departure is countered by the return of Alison Ebzery and Keely McLean.
Meanwhile, is a major plus Myles Cherry returns for the Falcons men's clash with the second-placed Bulls.
Cherry averages 17 points and 10 rebounds a game and hasn't played since rolling his ankle in the 97-68 defeat to Illawarra on June 3.
"The return of Myles is a big boost for us, but an all round team offensive performance is a key to a sound result this weekend," Falcons coach Peter Astley said.
"It will be a big challenge. The Bulls are a really well coached team who are lead by Blake Morrow, Alex Higgins-Titsha and Chris Bryant."
"They are all tough covers and we will have be on our best team defence."
