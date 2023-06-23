Maitland are arguably the form team of NPLW Northern NSW but one opponent have so far proven to be a thorn in their side.
Coach Keelan Hamilton hopes the third-placed Magpies can change that when they host fourth-placed Charlestown at Cooks Square Park in round 15 on Saturday (4pm).
Just two points separate them on the points table. Maitland have 30 points, two less than joint leaders Broadmeadow (32) and Newcastle Olympic, and Azzuri are on 28.
Maitland have won their past six games but Azzurri remain the only team they have not beaten this campaign. Both exchanges between the sides have been 2-1 results.
"The first game, which was round one of the season, I think we were really unlucky not to get more out of that," Hamilton said.
"The second game, we didn't deserve to win. They're a good side. They're quite resilient, and we know that we're going to have to be at our best if we're going to get something out of it.
"The main focus is we want to keep performing well. I think we've been pretty good over the last 12 weeks. I think we've only lost twice in that time, so we've been pretty consistent and we just want to continue that as a main focus."
Magpies midfielder Lisa Cochrane is serving a one-match suspension for card accumulation.
In Azzurri team news, coach Niko Papaspiropoulos said Jets forward Lara Gooch would "definitely get minutes" as she returned from foot surgery and versatile Lori Depczynski was back from a one-game suspension.
"We're obviously excited to see what Lara can do when she gets on the pitch," Papaspiropoulos said.
"She's been really good at training, looking really sharp, really hungry."
Olympic host Warners Bay at Darling Street Oval in the other game on Saturday (5.15pm).
On Sunday (4pm), leaders Broadmeadow face fifth-placed New Lambton at Magic Park while Adamstown travel to Taree to play Mid Coast.
Magic are still without leading striker Adriana Konjarski, who is away, and centre-back Gemma Harrison is out with a quadriceps complaint while utility Kirstyn Antoni returns from an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, Northern NSW Football has announced the NPLW and Premier Youth League Girls grand finals will be played at Magic Park on September 10.
The date and venue for the inaugural Women's League Cup final between Maitland and Olympic has also been confirmed. It will be played at Lisle Carr Oval on August 6.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
